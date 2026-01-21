Köche appoints Team Pumpkin for digital marketing mandate

Köche, a smart everyday appliances brand, has appointed Team Pumpkin as its digital marketing partner. The agency will handle the brand’s social media and performance marketing requirements.
Speaking on the association, Bharath Sankhla, Director, said: “We are delighted to venture into our exclusive collaboration with Team Pumpkin. I am certain that this partnership will steer our marketing efforts in the right direction and establish a meaningful audience presence. Together, we are working towards our specific marketing objectives and setting the right path ahead.”
Team Pumpkin will focus on developing Köche’s digital presence and supporting its growth in a competitive appliance category.
Rashi Garodia, business head at Team Pumpkin, Kolkata, said: “Our creative team is thrilled to work on Köche’s pan-India reach and add to its distinctiveness in this competitive market. Our strategy is already in the pipeline, where we focus on building its strong identity and create a scalable presence for this newly launched brand.”