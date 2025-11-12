Kaizzen bags Indian Beverage Association’s PR mandate

The Indian Beverage Association (IBA) has appointed Kaizzen as its strategic communication partner to manage public relations, advocacy, and public affairs for the association. The mandate will focus on strengthening IBA’s voice across media, policy, and stakeholder ecosystems.
As part of the partnership, Kaizzen will design and implement an integrated communication strategy emphasising transparency and science-based dialogue on issues such as nutrition, sustainability, and responsible consumption. The collaboration will also highlight the beverage industry’s contribution to India’s economy, innovation, and employment generation.
“We are pleased to win the trust of the Indian Beverage Association, which represents one of India’s most dynamic consumer sectors. A 2021–22 ICRIER study shows this sector contributes 13% of India’s exports and 6% of industrial investments—an impact we are proud to support. Our goal is to further strengthen IBA’s voice in the public and policy ecosystem through informed conversations around the beverage industry,” said Vineet Handa, founder and CEO, Kaizzen.
Kaizzen’s responsibilities will include stakeholder engagement, thought leadership, and digital communication to build awareness and informed public dialogue around the non-alcoholic beverage sector.
The partnership adds to Kaizzen’s growing portfolio in the corporate, FMCG, and public affairs sectors, reinforcing its position as a strategic communications firm.