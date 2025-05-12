Keenai Wealth appoints 22Feet Tribal Worldwide as Creative Partner

Keenai Wealth, a modern wealth management platform has appointed 22feet Tribal Worldwide as its creative agency. This partnership marks a key milestone in Keenai’s mission to shape a new narrative around wealth that is intelligent, agile, and deeply personal.

As Keenai Wealth prepares for its official brand launch in May, the collaboration with 22feet will focus on building a distinctive brand and visual identity that reflects Keenai’s core values and proposition. From sharpening creative storytelling to designing investor-first experiences, the agency will support Keenai in bringing its vision to life with clarity and consistency.

“At Keenai, we are focused on building strong brand fundamentals that will stand the test of time,” said Doorva Bahuguna, chief marketing officer at Keenai. “This partnership is about setting a clear foundation through thoughtful design, consistent language, and meaningful experiences. It reflects who we are and the value we deliver to our clients.”

Keenai Wealth combines institutional-grade investments, seamless execution, and AI-powered intelligence to help clients move from wealth accumulation to wealth actualisation. With this creative partnership, the brand aims to stand apart in a category that often feels transactional and instead build a presence that is insight-led, human, and enduring.