Kickers appoints Team Pumpkin as digital marketing agency for India launch

Kickers, a French lifestyle brand, has officially entered the Indian market. To lead its digital presence, Kickers has appointed Team Pumpkin as its integrated digital media agency. The mandate will be led by Team Pumpkin’s Kolkata team.

Team Pumpkin has already laid the foundation for Kickers’ India presence with the development and launch of the brand’s India website. The next phase will focus on building a strong brand awareness among India’s Gen Z and millennial audiences, the digital strategy will combine heritage-led storytelling with localised, culture-driven content and sharp performance campaigns.

Jinnah Rafiq, chairman – Kothari Industrial Corporation, shared his thoughts, "Our commitment has always been to bring iconic, meaningful brands to the Indian market. Kickers is not just a footwear label—it’s a symbol of attitude, identity, and originality. With the right digital force behind it, we’re confident it will strike a powerful chord with India's young consumers."

Dr. N Mohan, director (chief executive, footwear business), commented on the collaboration, "At Kothari Footwears, we see the entry of Kickers as more than a market expansion, it’s a cultural moment. With Team Pumpkin’s creative prowess and our shared vision for the brand, we aim to build a digital footprint that’s as bold as the Kickers legacy itself."

Manish Ahlawat, vice president – Kickers South Asia and Middle East, said, "Kickers have always represented individuality and creative expression. As we enter a dynamic and diverse market like India, our approach is rooted in connecting with young audiences through digital-first narratives. We found a strong partner in Team Pumpkin—their strategic clarity and cultural insight stood out."

Rashi Garodia, business head – Team Pumpkin, Kolkata, added, "This is an exciting opportunity to shape how an iconic global brand takes root in India. Our team is focused on building a narrative that’s authentic to Kickers’ legacy while staying relevant to the Indian consumers. We’re looking forward to crafting content and campaigns that make a lasting impact."