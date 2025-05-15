Kinetic Group appoints Value 360 Communications as its PR partner

afaKinetic Group, a leading automotive engineering and manufacturing conglomerate, has announced its partnership with Value 360 Communications as its PR partner to lead its integrated communications strategy.

As part of the mandate, effective 5th May, 2025, Value 360 Communications will drive the communication programme for the company and its product portfolio. The agency will play a key role in strengthening the brand in media.

Ajinkya Firodia, vice chairman, Kinetic Group, stated, “Kinetic is more than a brand, it’s an emotion deeply woven into the collective memory of India. Our journey from creating the beloved Luna to delivering future-ready automotive solutions is a story of passion, resilience, and reinvention. We are pleased to partner with Value 360 Communications, whose strategic insight and creative approach will help us re-engage with our audiences and strengthen our brand narrative.”

Kunal Kishore, group CEO & co-founder, Value 360 Communications, added, “For decades, Kinetic has been the heartbeat of Indian streets and homes, a symbol of aspiration and everyday freedom. It’s a privilege to work with a brand that carries such profound emotional value. At Value 360, we believe in the power of purpose-led storytelling, and our track record of building meaningful narratives for brands gives us a strong foundation to support Kinetic’s transformation. We are excited to bring this iconic brand closer to the hearts of today’s consumers and tell its story with reverence and impact.”