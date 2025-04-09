Laneige appoints Filter Coffee Co. as its digital communication partner in India

Laneige India, the Korean skincare brand has appointed Filter Coffee Co. as its digital and social media partner. The agency will handle digital strategy & communication,content creation including design & photoshoots, influencer marketing, events and e-commerce assets, with a focus on growing the brand’s presence across digital and social media.

Mini Sood Banerjee, head of marketing for Laneige India added, “We are excited to partner with Filter Coffee Co. A key criterion in selecting the right digital partner was finding a team that resonates with our brand values. Their ability to adapt quick-thinking & bring sharp creative ideas as per the fast-changing digital trends stood out to us. We’ve found in them a strong fit and are glad to welcome them into the Laneige India family. Together, we aim to strengthen digital and social reach for Laneige India and focus on being a top-notch leader in the skincare industry”.

Anuja Deora, founder and CEO of Filter Coffee Co., “We are extremely honoured and proud to partner with a globally loved and one of the most innovative skincare brands like Laneige India. This addition strengthens our FMCG portfolio and further brings expertise in the beauty and lifestyle segment.

Our goal is to elevate Laneige India’s digital outreach with a multi-platform, insight-led approach, driving awareness, building consideration, and trending content formats. Our in-house studio blends creativity with cutting-edge production from 3D & CGI to AI-driven assets. Together, we’re set to redefine and enhance Laneige’s digital growth story in India making it a skincare essential for the next-gen beauty consumer.