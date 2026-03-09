Liqvd Asia bags digital communications mandate for Woodland

Liqvd Asia, the digital-first marketing agency known for blending creativity with performance, has been awarded the digital communications mandate for Woodland. With this partnership, the agency adds another marquee lifestyle brand to its portfolio.
Under the mandate, Liqvd Asia will lead Woodland’s digital communications across social media management, influencer collaborations, and brand storytelling, helping build a stronger and more engaging presence for the brand across digital platforms and creator communities. The agency will also develop platform-first content strategies, campaign narratives, and community engagement initiatives aimed at strengthening Woodland’s connection with younger, digital-first audiences.
As part of this partnership with Liqvd Asia will focus on shaping consistent storytelling and building deeper engagement across social and creator ecosystems.
Commenting on the partnership, Nikita Malhotra Singh, head digital marketing, “Woodland is more than a brand; it’s a community of explorers and adventurers. We are thrilled to partner with Liqvd Asia to tell our story in more dynamic and interactive ways. Their vision for our social media mandate aligns perfectly with our goal of inspiring the next generation of adventurers to gear up and explore the great outdoors."
Arnab Mitra, founder & managing director, Liqvd Asia, added, “Woodland is a brand with a strong emotional recall in India, built on a legacy of adventure, durability, and authenticity. We’re excited to translate that legacy into digital conversations that feel current, engaging, and culturally relevant.”
Adding to this, Monish Sanghavi, business head, Liqvd Asia, said, “With a brand like Woodland, the focus goes beyond managing platforms to shaping how the brand shows up in the digital world. We look forward to building a strong, consistent narrative that deepens Woodland’s connect with loyal consumers and younger audiences alike.”
With this mandate, Liqvd Asia will work closely with the Woodland team to shape the brand’s digital narrative across social platforms and creator ecosystems, bringing Woodland’s outdoor spirit and legacy to newer digital audiences.