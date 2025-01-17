Live Times appoints Aidem Ventures for advertising sales

Live Times, a global multicast news hub, announces its strategic partnership with Aidem Ventures, a media sales and marketing consulting company, appointing them as the agency on record for advertising sales.

Advertisment

Through this partnership with Live Times, Aidem will use its sales strategies to improve ROI for advertisers. With Aidem’s network, research, and technology, Live Times aims to grow its revenue and market presence.

Commenting on the partnership, Dilip Kumar Singh, founder - Live Times, said, “Our partnership with Aidem in India, is in continuation of our quality driven partnership approach that we have forged with the best of the global tech giants and service providers. Our partnership with Aidem, a pioneer in media marketing, allows us to scale our advertising efforts and extend our reach to new horizons. Together, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the media industry and create greater value for advertisers and viewers alike.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Live Times, a channel that stands firmly on the principles of truth and fact-based journalism," said Karan Gupta, director of Aidem Ventures. "We are confident that its commitment to delivering credible and impactful news will resonate deeply with consumers and brands alike. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and working with the talented professionals at Live Times to ensure their content receives the recognition it deserves from the advertising fraternity, while staying true to its values of editorial excellence."