Livpure appoints Weber Shandwick as communications partner

Livpure has announced the appointment of Weber Shandwick India as its strategic public relations and communications partner. Through this association, Weber Shandwick will collaborate closely with Livpure to craft an integrated communications strategy that reflects the brand’s innovation-first and purpose-led approach. The mandate will encompass strategic media engagement, reputation management, and narrative development designed to reinforce Livpure’s position as a brand that operates in a plethora of categories, all aimed towards wellness. Weber Shandwick will bolster Livpure’s positioning as a future-ready brand.

Commenting on the recent onboarding announcement, Nitin Malhotra, CMO, Livpure, said, “At Livpure, our ambition has always been to create an ecosystem of products and services that make everyday wellness simple and accessible. Partnering with Weber Shandwick allows us to bring that vision to life through deeper storytelling, stronger stakeholder engagement, and a unified brand voice that reflects our philosophy of ‘wellness made effortless’ across markets. Together, we aim to build stronger resonance for Livpure’s purpose and communicate our transformation in a way that inspires trust and lasting connection with our consumers.”

“Livpure’s clarity of purpose and innovation-first mindset make it a brand built for enduring relevance,” said Karan Bhandari, managing director - integrated media strategy, Weber Shandwick India. “As Livpure continues to shape a more accessible and effortless wellness experience, our team at Weber Shandwick is committed to supporting this journey with an earned-first, data-informed communications approach that amplifies their vision across markets. By bringing together Livpure’s leadership in home wellness with our strategic storytelling expertise, we aim to deepen consumer trust, strengthen engagement, and help build a unified brand narrative that reflects the ambition shared in this partnership,”

By combining Livpure’s consumer insight with Weber Shandwick’s strategic communications expertise, the collaboration will sharpen strengthen stakeholder advocacy and build long-term equity as Livpure enters its next phase of growth.