Lodestar UM bags Amazon Music’s integrated media mandate

Lodestar UM, an Omnicom Media India agency, has won the integrated media mandate for Amazon Music in India following a competitive review process. The agency will now handle full-funnel media activation for the brand.
Leveraging its Full Color Media (FCM) framework, Lodestar UM will deliver integrated, insight-driven media solutions that combine data, technology, and creativity to shape strategies aligned with how audiences engage with Amazon Music.
Speaking on the win, Aditi Mishra, CEO of Lodestar UM, said, “Music is deeply embedded in the way people move through the world, and Amazon Music has become a consistent presence across moments of discovery, routine, and connection. That kind of context calls for a thoughtful and integrated media approach, and we value the trust placed in our team. Our Full Color Media framework allows us to deliver with emphasis on integration, cultural relevance, and consistency.”
This mandate strengthens Omnicom Media’s partnership with Amazon in India, building on its existing collaborations across AWS in APAC and Japan, and marks a strategic step in the agency’s growth in integrated media solutions.