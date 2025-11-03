L’Oréal Professionnel has appointed Ogilvy Paris to lead its global social media strategy across TikTok and Instagram.
The appointment follows a multi-agency pitch process.
The mandate includes building the brand’s presence on the two platforms, and strengthening its position as a global reference in professional hair innovation and inspiration. The scope is global and will focus on creating content that grows awareness, desirability and community engagement.
The partnership goes live in November 2025.
With TikTok and Instagram becoming the discovery engines for beauty and professional categories, this appointment signals L’Oréal Professionnel’s intent to consolidate global consistency in storytelling and influence — while accelerating performance on platforms that increasingly shape brand equity and purchase behaviour.