Louis Stitch ropes in Image Stereo for PR & Communications mandate

Louis Stitch, a premium fashion footwear and lifestyle brand renowned for its high-street fashion has awarded its integrated media and communications mandate to Image Stereo following a multi-agency pitch. The partnership is aimed at strengthening brand visibility, optimising PR & marketing initiatives, and driving deeper consumer engagement across digital and traditional platforms. The mandate will be led by Image Stereo’s Delhi office, with strategic support from its pan-India network.
As part of this collaboration, Image Stereo will spearhead Louis Stitch’s national communication agenda. The scope of work includes elevating brand awareness across key markets through strategic public relations, product storytelling, influencer engagement, and digital-led brand activations. The agency will also support upcoming launches, including new luxury product lines, flagship campaigns, and high-impact partnerships in the fashion and lifestyle space. Louis Stitch has 7 physical stores in prime locations across Delhi NCR, and it continues to grow its digital retail footprint through its D2C network and presence across various online fashion marketplaces.
Speaking on the partnership, Amol Goel, founder & CEO, Louis Stitch, said," Louis Stitch has always stood for craftsmanship, heritage, and modern luxury. As we continue to scale and expand into new categories, we are excited to collaborate with a partner that aligns with our long-term brand vision. Image Stereo’s integrated approach and deep understanding of storytelling make them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth to make it a 100 Cr brand. We look forward to this association and the new dimensions it will give to our brand”
Speaking on the mandate, Shruti Mishra, founder & CEO, Image Stereo, said, “Louis Stitch is an inspiring Indian success story. We are excited to bring our storytelling expertise, media strategy, and insight-driven communication to support their next phase of growth. Our experienced workforce in this digital era is fully equipped to apply its creativity to set a new benchmark in lifestyle brand communication. Through strategic outreach and integrated campaigns, we aim to ensure that Louis Stitch’s brand positioning is firmly established and that every product line secures its rightful space in the premium fashion and lifestyle landscape.”
With increasing traction across India’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, the brand is now focusing on offline expansion and deeper digital integration in FY25- 26.