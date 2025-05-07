Lowe Lintas appointed as brand and communications partner for Cofsils

Lowe Lintas has been appointed as the brand and communications partner for Cofsils, following a pitch process that saw participation from some of the top creative agencies in the country.

Part of the Cipla Health portfolio, Cofsils offers a range of products including throat lozenges, cough drops and cough syrup. With this win, Lowe Lintas takes on the integrated brand mandate across the Cofsils portfolio.

The scope of work includes end-to-end integrated communications — spanning brand strategy, creative development, digital-first storytelling and HCP communication.

Shivam Puri, managing director and CEO, Cipla Health, said, “From strategic insights to creative storytelling, Lowe Lintas consistently impressed us with their depth of thinking and consumer empathy. We’re confident they are the right partner to help Cofsils unlock new growth pathways.”

Subramanyeswar S, group CEO – India & CSO – APAC, MullenLowe Global, said, “Earning repeat trust is the highest compliment. We are proud to deepen our partnership with Cipla Health. Together, we look forward to shaping a healthier future for people.”

Anaheeta Goenka, COO - Lowe Lintas, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Cofsils on this exciting mandate. Winning this pitch was no small feat - the task at hand is both challenging and inspiring. Reigniting desire for a challenger brand and shifting consumer preference in a cluttered market will demand the best of our strategic and creative strengths.”