Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate for Complan

Lowe Lintas has been awarded the creative mandate for Complan. This mandate enables Lowe Lintas to use its expertise in brand storytelling and consumer insights to drive Complan’s growth and enhance consumer engagement at local, cultural, and sub-cultural levels.
The organisation is poised to craft a strategic and creative direction that reaffirms Complan’s place in the health and nutrition category.
Speaking on the win, Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu), group CEO and CSO-APAC, MullenLowe Global expressed, “It’s an absolute honour to win the strategic and creative mandate for a very special brand like Complan that nourished millions of people in our country. We look forward to growing Complan taller through a new experiential and storied trajectory that will bring the business, the brand, and the audience it serves closer than they have ever been.”