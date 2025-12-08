Maars Communicates wins PR mandate for BabyOrgano

Maars Communicates has been appointed the strategic communications partner for BabyOrgano, the Ayurvedic kids’ wellness brand that recently raised Rs 20 crore in a pre-Series A round led by RPSG Capital Ventures with participation from Sauce.vc.
Founded by Mausam Shah and Aayush Shah, Maars Communicates works across real estate, corporate, lifestyle, entertainment and emerging digital businesses, managing communications for more than 50 clients. Mausam, who leads the agency’s PR practice, has previously worked on mandates for MX Player, EPIC Channel, the Lux Golden Rose Awards, Event Capital properties, and social impact initiatives under the Birla Group, in addition to projects in the children’s consumer category.
Mausam Shah, founder & director – PR, Maars Communicates, said: “BabyOrgano stands at the intersection of trust, tradition, and innovation. Their mission aligns perfectly with the purpose-driven brands we champion at Maars Communicates. We are excited to shape their narrative, amplify their vision, and elevate Ayurveda-led child wellness into mainstream conversations.”
Aayush Shah, co-founder & director – Digital & Business Development, Maars Communicates, said: “At Maars, we prioritise brands that create meaningful impact. BabyOrgano’s growth reflects strong values and deep consumer trust. We look forward to strengthening their reputation and leading high-impact storytelling as they expand across India.”
Speaking on the association, Ripul Sharma, COO, Natureovedic Consumers, said: “As BabyOrgano makes strides in the kids’ care space, the strategic expertise of Maars Communicates will be an immense asset. BabyOrgano is a leading kids’ D2C health, wellness and personal care brand built on innovative, science-backed Ayurvedic products. Partnering with Maars Communicates enables us to leverage their deep experience and strong industry relationships, creating a powerful synergy that aligns with our vision for accelerated and impactful growth.”