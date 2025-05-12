Madison Media Alpha wins media AOR for Zouk

Madison Media Alpha, a unit of Madison World, has been appointed as the media AOR for Zouk following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will manage the brand’s traditional and digital media mandates, helping Zouk scale its presence across key consumer touchpoints.

The appointment comes at an exciting time, with Zouk’s high-impact brand campaign already live across major platforms, including the ongoing IPL, Connected TV, Google, and Meta. The campaign marks a significant media push for Zouk as it looks to expand its footprint and connect with younger, style-forward, and conscious consumers at scale.

Zouk is a Handcrafted, proudly Indian, 100% Vegan lifestyle brand that blends bold Indian prints with modern-day functionality. From laptop-friendly office bags and stylish slings to travel-ready luggage and backpacks, Zouk’s products are designed to make everyday life easier—while celebrating culture, design, and individuality.

Disha Singh, co-founder, Zouk on the association with Madison Media Alpha, says “We’re excited to partner with Madison Media Alpha at a time when Zouk is scaling its brand story through a bold new campaign across IPL, CTV, and digital. With Madison’s strategic thinking and deep media expertise, we look forward to reaching millions of new consumers and solidifying Zouk’s position as a Proudly Indian, 100% Vegan lifestyle brand.”

Vikram Sakhuja, group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, says “We are delighted to partner with Zouk, a brand that stands at the intersection of innovation and style. This collaboration is a perfect fit our expertise in creating data-driven, creative media strategies. Our goal is to elevate Zouk's presence and amplify its voice in the market, helping it reach new heights by connecting with conscious consumers who value both fashion and sustainability.”