Madison Media wins integrated media mandate for Navi

Madison Media has secured the integrated media mandate for Navi following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be managed from the agency’s Bengaluru office and covers offline and digital media, out-of-home and activation.
Navi Limited, founded in 2018, operates as a tech-led financial services company offering payments, lending, insurance and investments through the Navi app. The agency’s remit includes strengthening the brand’s presence across platforms and ensuring continuity in the way Navi communicates its suite of financial products.
Dinesh Rathod, Madison Media Omega, said, “We are delighted to be entrusted with Navi’s media mandate. Navi has been at the forefront of simplifying financial services in India and we look forward to creating impactful campaigns that amplify the brand’s vision and drive measurable results.”
Rajiv Naresh, MD & CEO, Navi (formerly Navi Technologies), said: “We are pleased to partner with Madison Media as we continue to build Navi’s brand presence across the country. Their experience and integrated capabilities will support us as we build a consistent and scalable brand narrative across channels.”