Madison Media wins Media AOR of Nexus Select Malls

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World has recently won the Media AOR for Nexus Select Malls. The agency will be responsible for both traditional and digital media mandate that includes TV, print, radio, cinema, outdoor, digital branding and activation.

The agency will help the brand maximise visibility through targeted marketing strategies and enhanced brand presence, ensuring greater reach and engagement with key audiences. The company currently has 18 malls across 14 cities in India.

Speaking about the agency’s appointment, Nishank Joshi, chief marketing officer at Nexus Select Malls, commented, “At Nexus, we are constantly evolving to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring that our shoppers find us wherever they engage with media. With our robust online-offline presence through our malls and a deep understanding of consumer behavior and media consumption habits that Madison Media has, we believe this partnership will further strengthen our integrated marketing approach across online and offline platforms. Their strategic insights and proven track record will help us amplify our brand communication, enhance shopper engagement, and drive footfalls across our portfolio of malls. We look forward to this partnership setting new benchmarks in omnichannel retail marketing."

Sharing her thoughts, Vandana Ramakrishna, COO, Madison Media Ace, said, "Our partnership with Nexus Select Malls presents an exciting opportunity to redefine omnichannel retail marketing. In today’s ever-evolving landscape, success lies in seamlessly integrating data, creativity, and strategic media to drive meaningful consumer engagement. With Nexus’s innovative approach and extensive retail presence, our goal is to localize effectively while simultaneously strengthening brand affinity and delivering tangible business results. Together, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in how retail brands connect with shoppers across platforms."