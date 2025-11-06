Marico appoints PHD India as its integrated media AOR

Following a rigorous multi-agency pitch, Marico, a leading FMCG company, has appointed Omnicom Media Group’s PHD India as its agency of record for its integrated media mandate. Under this partnership, PHD India will lead end-to-end media strategy, planning, and buying for brands like Parachute, Parachute Advansed, Saffola, Nihar, Livon, Set Wet, as well as new-age brands such as Beardo, Just Herbs, and True Elements.

The appointment marks a strategic inflection point for Marico as it seeks to augment its position as a future-ready, digitally empowered consumer company. By deepening its focus on brand-building, consumer engagement, and portfolio diversification across contemporary channels, Marico aims to strengthen the equity of its core franchises while accelerating growth across emerging and new businesses.

Commenting on this, Akash Banerji, executive vice president & head, Digital Transformation and Beauty & Styling Digital Business, Marico, said, “As Marico continues to sharpen its focus on innovation and consumer-centricity, our media strategy plays a pivotal role in forging meaningful connections with audiences and translating insights into cultural impact. Modern media planning demands sophisticated approaches to navigate complexity and deliver tangible results. We are delighted to partner with PHD India, whose expertise and capabilities align with this vision. Together, we can harness the collective strength of data, creativity, and technology to build brands that are not only relevant today but also resilient for the future.”

He further added, “Madison Media has been a long-trusted partner and an integral part of Marico’s journey. We value their contribution and thank them for helping shape our growth trajectory over the years.”

Looking ahead, PHD India is poised to steer this evolution for Marico by harnessing its strategic foresight, deep understanding of India’s consumer and market landscape, and its ‘Intelligence.Connected’ ethos — uniting data, technology, and human insight to create media solutions that drive business impact and cultural relevance. In a year marked by notable achievements for PHD India, this win brings one of the largest FMCG mandates into the agency’s fold and adds another major client to its growing portfolio.

Thrilled about the win, Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD India, stated, “Marico has been a household name for generations – inspiring trust, shaping the tastes and experiences of countless Indians, and setting benchmarks for excellence. To partner with a brand of such legacy and ambition is both a privilege and a commitment. Together, we look forward to unlocking new possibilities for growth and innovation, building on Marico’s remarkable journey with fresh energy and strategic depth to drive successful business outcomes.”

Adding to this, Kartik Sharma, group CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, said, “This partnership is a testament to PHD India’s consistent focus on driving growth through strategic innovation and media intelligence. Marico’s legacy of building powerful, purpose-led brands aligns perfectly with our philosophy of delivering transformative business outcomes for clients and we look forward to setting new benchmarks for impact and innovation in a rapidly evolving marketing landscape.”