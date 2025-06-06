Max Level wins PR mandate for Riot Games in India and South Asia

Max Level, a leading marketing and PR agency built by gamers, has won the public relations mandate for Riot Games India and South Asia, the global video game developer and publisher behind genre-defining games such as League of Legends, Team Fight Tactics, VALORANT, and more. As part of the partnership, Max Level will lead Riot’s communication strategy in the region, driving awareness and engagement across its expanding player and esports communities.
Max Level will work closely with Riot’s India and South Asia teams to amplify brand campaigns, regional esports initiatives, product updates, and community-first storytelling in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and other South Asian markets. The collaboration aims to build authentic, culturally resonant narratives that reflect Riot’s mission as a player-focused organisation.
The synergy between Riot and Max Level stems from a shared vision to elevate gaming culture across South Asia. With both organisations placing players and community at the heart of their strategy, the partnership is rooted in long-term brand building. Riot brings a legacy of shaping global gaming and esports culture, not just through its games but also through transmedia storytelling, most notably with Arcane: League of Legends, the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series that redefined how games can expand into mainstream entertainment. Max Level, in turn, brings on-ground expertise and cultural fluency in India’s rapidly evolving interactive entertainment space.
The win follows a competitive multi-agency pitch process that saw Max Level selected from among several top PR agencies.
Siddharth Nayyar, co-founder and chief executive officer at Max Level, said, "Winning the PR mandate for Riot Games is a defining moment for us. Riot has not only shaped the modern multiplayer era but also built global communities around player-first values. We’re thrilled to help expand that legacy in India and South Asia, a region that’s growing and evolving at a breakneck pace."
Max Level’s mandate includes ongoing campaign support for key products and IPs, regional amplification of Riot’s global esports events, as well as strategic counsel on community engagement and creator collaborations. The agency’s track record with brands like NODWIN Gaming, SuperGaming, CyberPowerPC India, KRAFTON, ESL FACEIT Group among others makes it uniquely positioned to drive culturally relevant PR in gaming and esports.