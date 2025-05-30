McDonald’s India (W&S) appoints Starcom as media AOR

Publicis-owned Starcom India has won the media mandate for McDonald’s India (West and South), replacing Madison Media, which managed the account since 2004.

"We welcome Starcom India as our new Agency of Record for media. Starcom brings a strong blend of strategic thinking and future-forward capabilities across data, digital and tech, making them well placed to partner us on our growth journey," says Arvind R P, chief marketing officer, McDonald's India (West and South).

"We would also like to thank Madison for a collaborative partnership that has spanned the past two decades," he adds.