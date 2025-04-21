Media Care bags social media mandate for Indian Exhibition Industry Association

Media Care, an integrated marketing agency specialising in innovative digital marketing strategies, performance marketing, influencer marketing and PR and corporate communications has been on-boarded for the social media management for the 14th IEIA Open Seminar and Exhibition Services Expo. The flagship event, hosted by the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA), will be held on May 2-3, 2025, at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Expressing enthusiasm about this collaboration, Nidhi Sharma, executive director of IEIA, said, “We are delighted to partner with Media Care as our official social media partner for this year’s seminar. Given their innovative approach and expertise in digital communication for exhibition industry, we are confident that their efforts will amplify our message, drive greater engagement, and significantly enhance the seminar's visibility and reach.”
Commenting on the partnership, Yasin Hamidani, co-founder of Media Care, stated, “Managing the social media mandate for the 14th IEIA Open Seminar is a testament to Media Care’s capabilities and deep understanding of the digital landscape. We’re excited to collaborate with IEIA to showcase India's dynamic exhibition sector to a global audience.”
Heemanshu Hemrajani, co-founder of Media Care, added, “Our team will deploy targeted strategies to effectively communicate IEIA’s vision and create strong digital traction. With focused storytelling and data-driven campaigns, we aim to set new benchmarks in digital engagement for this prestigious event.”