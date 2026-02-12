Media Corridors bags PR & branding mandate for GADOTT

Branding and communication agency Media Corridors has been appointed to manage the PR and branding mandate for GADOTT, the premium bath and wellness brand from VMS Bathware.
GADOTT is positioned in the luxury bathware segment and draws on European design influences alongside Indian craftsmanship. The brand is the second offering from VMS Bathware.
Under the mandate, Media Corridors will handle brand strategy, public relations, media outreach and integrated communication initiatives. The focus will be on building visibility among premium consumers, architects, interior designers and trade stakeholders.
The agency had earlier worked with VMS Bathware on the launch of its brand Grafdoer, including a television commercial featuring actor Karishma Sharma.
Commenting on the partnership, Vinay Jain, founder & MD, GADOTT, said: “As we scale GADOTT as a premium luxury brand, it was important for us to partner with a communications agency that understands strategic brand building. Media Corridors’ earlier work with Grafdoer gave us the confidence to extend this partnership for GADOTT.”
Ayushi Arora Gulyani, founder & CEO, Media Corridors, said: “GADOTT represents a thoughtful blend of global design excellence and Indian craftsmanship. Having previously partnered with VMS Bathware on Grafdoer, we are excited to shape a strong, design-led communication narrative for GADOTT and build long-term brand equity in the luxury bathware space. This engagement also marks a natural step-up in our 2026 focus on working more closely with premium brands and professionals across the interior and architecture ecosystem.”
The mandate comes into effect immediately.