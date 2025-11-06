Moshi Moshi wins digital mandate for Rapido’s Ownly

Moshi Moshi, the communication company, has been entrusted with new mandates from two marquee brands - digital marketing for Rapido’s Ownly and branding consulting for Kusha Kapila’s Underneat.
Under this partnership, Moshi Moshi will handle content creation, social media management, performance marketing, influencer collaborations, and digital community building for Ownly, focusing on localised campaigns to build awareness and engagement among Bengaluru’s young, independent audience. The initiative aims to position Ownly as the preferred brand for affordable meals at ₹149 — highlighting value, everyday convenience, and authentic storytelling rather than relying on discounts or coupon-led promotions.
As part of the Underneat mandate, Moshi Moshi undertook a comprehensive branding consultancy engagement, encompassing visual identity including brand aesthetic, and packaging development. The new identity captures Underneat’s core values of comfort, inclusivity, and confidence — inspired by natural body forms and expressed through a clean, elegant design language. The packaging concept reinforces the brand’s philosophy — “the secret to good clothing” — while offering an immersive unboxing experience for consumers.
Ajay Bothra, co-founder & creative director, Moshi Moshi, said: “At Moshi Moshi, we approach every mandate with a deep understanding of the brand’s purpose and audience. With Ownly, our focus is to build a strong digital-first identity that drives awareness, engagement, and community through authentic, localized storytelling. For Underneat, our branding work goes beyond design — it’s about creating a distinct, emotionally resonant brand language that reflects inclusivity, confidence, and modern elegance. Both collaborations reflect our commitment to blending creativity, and cultural relevance to help brands connect meaningfully with today’s consumers.”