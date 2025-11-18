Nayara Energy appoints Ventures Communications to lead creative and media mandate

Nayara Energy, the private fuel retailer, has appointed Ventures Communications (formerly Ventures Advertising), to manage its national creative and media mandate. The mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch process.
The scope of work includes campaign planning, media buying, and creative development for national deployment. The agency has been designated as the Agency on Record for handling media planning, buying, and creative (ATL) duties under the corporate mandate.
Chetan Shah, chairman and managing director, Ventures Communications stated that the mandate reflects the agency’s ability to deliver integrated communication and media services that are scalable and built for reach across diverse markets. He added that with over four decades of institutional experience, Ventures has developed systems suited to large-scale campaigns that demand innovation, regional coverage, and structured execution.
Vitesh Shah, chief executive officer, Ventures Communications said Nayara Energy is a well-established brand with strong national presence and international recognition. He stated that the agency’s focus will be on building unified brand visibility across markets, with structured planning and creative execution aimed at expanding Nayara Energy’s public presence and connecting with wider audiences.