Network Advertising wins creative mandate for Bajaj Consumer Care

Network Advertising has secured the creative mandate for Bajaj Consumer Care’s Coconut Oil, Amla and Gulabjal brands after a multi-agency evaluation. The remit includes strategy and creative communication across television, print and outdoor platforms, as Bajaj looks to sharpen its positioning in the highly competitive coconut and amla oil categories.
Vinod Nair, managing director, Network Advertising, said: “This is an exciting and sharply defined strategic task. We are partnering with Bajaj at a point where they aim to build a strong challenger position in mature categories with deeply established consumer preferences. Our approach will be rooted in cultural insight, clear brand framing, and distinctive storytelling – so the brands stand out meaningfully in these crowded spaces.”
Sanath R Pulikkal, CMO, Bajaj Consumer Care, said: “What stood out in Network Advertising’s pitch was their energy, the camaraderie and, most importantly, their fresh and unconventional perspective. Coconut & Amla oils are extremely competitive, highly penetrated categories, and we needed a partner who could challenge the norms. We believe Network’s strategic thinking and creative clarity will help us build a stronger presence for our brands.”
The win expands Network Advertising’s presence in FMCG and personal care, with the agency taking on a mandate that requires differentiation within mature, high-penetration product segments.