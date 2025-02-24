NP Digital India wins content marketing mandate for Kotak Securities

NP Digital India has secured the content marketing mandate for Kotak Securities. As part of this collaboration, NP Digital India will focus on off-site content marketing to expand the reach of Kotak Securities' existing content and enhance its search visibility.
By implementing a strategic and data-driven content marketing approach, NP Digital India aims to expand Kotak Securities’ digital presence. Through this partnership, NP Digital India will work towards optimising content distribution, enhancing audience engagement, and improving discoverability across digital channels.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Kotak Securities in strengthening their content marketing strategy. Our expertise lies in crafting performance-driven content solutions that not only improve visibility but also drive meaningful engagement. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering impactful digital strategies that contribute to business growth,” said Rubeena Singh, managing director of NP Digital India.
NP Digital India will use its expertise in SEO, content marketing, and audience insights to establish Kotak Securities as a key source of capital markets information.