NSE appoints Concept Public Relations as communications partner

The National Stock Exchange of India has appointed Concept Public Relations as its media and strategic communications partner.

The scope of work covers all NSE Group businesses, with a focus on maintaining consistency in messaging and stakeholder communication.

NSE is a key institution in India’s capital market infrastructure, with listed companies accounting for a significant share of domestic market capitalisation. The exchange operates a technology-led market infrastructure and plays a central role in expanding access, transparency and efficiency across asset classes.

Ashish Jalan, managing director, Concept Public Relations India, said: “NSE is one of the most respected stock exchanges globally, setting benchmarks in market infrastructure, innovation and investor participation. As India’s capital markets scale rapidly, driven by retail participation, technological transformation and global investor interest, credible and strategic communication is essential to building long-term trust. We are delighted to partner with NSE at this pivotal moment. With our deep BFSI expertise and strong understanding of market dynamics, we aim to amplify NSE Group’s leadership narrative and support its long-term vision for India’s financial markets.”

Founded in 1984, Concept Public Relations works across sectors including BFSI, public sector enterprises, real estate, infrastructure, technology and healthcare. As part of the engagement, the firm will support NSE’s communication efforts with investors and market stakeholders.