Oliva Clinics partners with Team Pumpkin to boost digital presence

Oliva Clinics has partnered with Team Pumpkin, a digital marketing agency, to boost its online presence and promote its dermatology treatments. Oliva Clinics, established in 2009, has expanded from one centre in Hyderabad to 32 clinics across nine cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Vizag. The clinics are staffed by over 115 dermatologists and offer treatments for acne, acne scars, unwanted hair, pigmentation, ageing signs, and body contouring.

As part of the collaboration, Team Pumpkin will execute Oliva’s content and engagement strategy across social platforms under Oliva's creative direction and brand guidelines. The focus will remain on building an aspirational yet informative digital presence that reflects Oliva’s trusted clinical expertise and commitment to results.

Swati Nathani, co-founder of Team Pumpkin, added, “We’re excited to work closely with the Oliva team and help communicate the brand’s core values of trust, credibility, and transformation through impactful storytelling and engaging content.”

Team Pumpkin’s Bangalore office will support Oliva in executing its social communication plan across platforms.