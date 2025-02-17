OMD India wins integrated mandate for Piramal Consumer Healthcare

Piramal Pharma has awarded its integrated media mandate to OMD India, part of Omnicom Media Group. Following a multi-round pitch, the agency has been chosen to handle the brand's growth through creative and effective communication.
OMD India will spearhead the strategic marketing and media efforts for Piramal Pharma’s portfolio of OTC brands, including Lacto Calamine, Little’s, Tetmosol, Polycrol, and Women’s intimate health range like i-pill and i-activ, and will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
OMD will focus on improving Piramal Pharma’s market presence, brand awareness, consumer engagement, and marketing strategy to drive business growth.
“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Piramal Consumer Healthcare, a company that mirrors our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India. “This collaboration presents a significant opportunity to leverage our strategic acumen and deep market intelligence to elevate Piramal's impressive portfolio of brands to new heights. Together, we aim to craft media strategies that go beyond visibility—building lasting trust and loyalty with consumers across India and shaping a future of sustained growth and impact.”