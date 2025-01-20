OMD India wins integrated media mandate for HDFC Life

OMD India, part of the Omnicom Media Group, has secured the integrated media mandate for HDFC Life, a long-term life insurance solutions provider.
This partnership with HDFC Life will be a mutually beneficial one, thus contributing to the life insurer’s journey of ‘Insuring India’ as the industry endeavours to fulfil the promise of ‘Insurance for all by 2047’.
The agency will be responsible for handling the media strategy for the HDFC Life. OMD India's strategic and creative planning expertise combined with the power of Omnicom's data and tech orchestration platform - Omni, will enable HDFC Life to further enhance its focus on delivering strong customer experiences.
“We're excited to partner with HDFC Life and look forward to creating an inspiring journey of driving strong marketing and business outcomes for the brand,” said Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India. “Our partnership is designed to deliver real business impact underpinned by OMD India's strong and future-facing capabilities. We're excited for what the future holds.”
Vishal Subharwal – group head strategy and CMO, HDFC Life commented, “We are happy to welcome OMD aboard. HDFC Life and OMD have common values that focus on innovation and customer-centricity. OMD’s capabilities, tools and culture are in sync with our expectations and we are confident that this partnership will add value to our brand story with exceptional experiences and strategies to further build on the promise of our proposition.”