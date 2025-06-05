OMD secures Under Armour's APAC media business

OMD, a leading global media agency under Omnicom Media Group, has been appointed the media agency of record (AOR) for Under Armour across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This significant win follows a comprehensive six-month competitive pitch involving several agencies.

Effective July 1, 2025, OMD will manage both brand and performance media planning and buying for the athletic wear giant in key APAC markets. These include China, Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hong Kong. This new mandate expands on OMD's existing global partnership with Under Armour, which began in 2023 covering North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

Charlotte Lee, CEO of OMD APAC, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded collaboration. "Our teams have consistently driven growth in a complex media landscape," she noted. "As we extend this partnership to APAC, OMD will leverage its expertise to help Under Armour connect with consumers and foster brand loyalty."

Dimitrija Georgiev, head of media and digital marketing at Under Armour, also highlighted the value of OMD's capabilities. "We're excited to deepen our global partnership," Georgiev stated. "OMD's scale, sharp strategy, and analytics will enable us to move faster and maximise impact as our brand continues its global growth and digital-first approach."