ON PURPOSE wins communications mandate for India Mental Health Alliance

ON PURPOSE has been appointed as the PR and strategic communications partner for the India Mental Health Alliance (IMHA), a not-for-profit organisation working in the mental health space.
As part of the mandate, ON PURPOSE will handle media relations and strategic communications for IMHA, focusing on strengthening its public visibility, supporting its events and convenings, and contributing to ongoing conversations around mental health in India.
IMHA was founded by Vasvi and Ashish Bharat Ram, in collaboration with Children First and AMAHA. The organisation works with mental health institutions, professionals, community leaders and individuals with lived experience to address gaps in India’s mental health ecosystem.
“We’re proud to partner with IMHA at this formative stage in their journey to create a more equitable and capable mental health ecosystem in India. At ON PURPOSE, we believe that changing the conversation is the first step to driving systemic change, and IMHA’s commitment to collaboration and capacity-building makes this a deeply meaningful association for us” said Girish Balachandran, founder & managing director at ON PURPOSE.
Karan Malik, executive director, Kai India Mental Health Forum IMHA said: “At IMHA, we think that mental health care has to be inclusive, reflective, and sensitive to the various realities of India. By collaborating with ON PURPOSE, we will be able to broaden this discussion, make sure that our collaborations and programs reach more people, and encourage collective action for improved mental health.”
Founded in 2023, IMHA has built an alliance of over 250 members, including mental health organisations, academic institutions, funders, cross-sector groups and collectives of people with lived experience. Its work centres on capacity building, collaborative learning and cross-sector partnerships.
With mental health gaining increased attention in public policy and social discourse, IMHA’s efforts focus on encouraging informed dialogue and improving access to mental health care across communities.