Peoplecom wins integrated creative mandate for Curated Living Solutions

Peoplecom, a Bengaluru-based integrated brand and creative agency, has secured the integrated creative mandate for Curated Living Solutions (CLS), a coliving and student housing platform backed by the DivyaSree Group.
Under the mandate, Peoplecom will handle CLS’s creative and brand communication work, including creative ideation, design systems, content, brand strategy and campaigns across digital and offline platforms.
Curated Living Solutions operates in the managed living segment, catering to students and young professionals across multiple Indian cities. The platform focuses on community-led living models and scalable operations, and continues to expand its presence in urban markets.
Speaking about the appointment, Jaikishan Challa, CEO, Curated Living Solutions, said: “As we scale Curated Living Solutions across markets, it was important for us to bring on board a creative partner who understands both brand and business. Peoplecom’s strategic approach, creative depth, and hands-on involvement made them a natural fit. We see this partnership playing a key role in how we present our brand to residents, partners, and stakeholders.”
Commenting on the mandate, Rajiv Krishnaswamy, CEO, Peoplecom, said: “We’re excited to partner with Curated Living Solutions at a pivotal phase of their growth. What stood out for us was the brand’s clarity of vision and ambition to build a differentiated, future-ready living platform. At Peoplecom, our strength lies in idea-led creativity and integrated thinking, and our team is eager to build a strong, consistent brand narrative that reflects CLS’s scale, credibility, and aspirations.”
The mandate adds to Peoplecom’s ongoing work across sectors including real estate, coliving, healthcare, retail and lifestyle.