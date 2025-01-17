Pepper Communications Group wins PR mandate for Timbertales Luxury Resort

Pepper Communications Group, an integrated communications agency, has been awarded the public relations mandate for Timbertales Luxury Resort, an exclusive luxury resort nestled in the heart of Coorg.
The collaboration aims to position Timbertales Luxury Resort as a leading premier destination for travelers seeking immersive experiences in nature’s lap. As a part of this partnership, PCG will handle an end-to-end comprehensive PR strategy, including media relations, reputation management, and storytelling initiatives to amplify the brand's visibility across key markets.
Commenting on the collaboration, Prasad G.P, joint managing director, Timbertales Luxury Resort said, “We take great satisfaction in providing our guests with a custom fusion of luxury and peace. We are confident that PCG's proficiency in strategic communication will enable us to strengthen our brand narrative and establish a strong connection with our target audience. Together we are looking forward to achieving our milestone and further elevating this remarkable journey ahead.
Commenting on winning the mandate, Amulya Nagaraj, executive director of PCG said, "It’s an honour to partner with Timbertales Luxury Resort, the epitome of luxury hospitality combined with the natural beauty of Coorg. We are thrilled to craft stories that highlight Timbertale's distinct appeal and experience and position it as a must-visit premium destination for a staycation.”