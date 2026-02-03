PHD bags global media mandate for Mandai Wildlife Group

Omnicom Media agency PHD has been appointed as the global media agency of record for Mandai Wildlife Group. The remit covers markets including Singapore, Australia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and South Korea, and will be led from Singapore.
Effective January 2026, PHD will handle Mandai Wildlife Group’s integrated media strategy, planning, buying, activation and performance optimisation across paid media channels.
The appointment follows a competitive review process. According to the agency, its understanding of Mandai’s visitor ecosystem, use of data frameworks and ability to balance global strategy with local execution were key factors in the decision.
Commenting on the appointment, Sumiati Hashim, managing director, PHD Singapore, said: “We are honoured to welcome Mandai to our portfolio of leading glocal brands. This appointment reflects Mandai’s confidence in our data-driven approach, powered by our AI-driven marketing intelligence platform, Omni, and our ability to deliver innovative, effective media solutions. We look forward to leveraging Omni’s advanced capabilities to deliver a connected ecosystem that addresses the client’s business challenges, helping them outthink, outpace, and outgrow the competition.”
Belina Lee, deputy chief executive officer, Mandai Wildlife Group, said: “We’re excited to partner with PHD, whose strategic expertise, global cultural insight, and media know-how support our mission to reach and engage audiences in key markets effectively. Together, we look forward to amplifying awareness for wildlife conservation and driving meaningful impact for people and the planet.”