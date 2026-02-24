PHD bags media mandate for Menarini Asia-Pacific

Omnicom Media agency PHD has consolidated the Asia-Pacific media mandate of therapeutics and diagnostics solutions company Menarini Asia-Pacific following a competitive pitch that began in June 2025.
PHD will manage media planning and buying across seven new markets—India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Korea—building on the network’s existing partnership with Menarini in Australia and New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.
Additionally, PHD's regional hub in Singapore, led by business director Rahul Mehndiratta, is responsible for regional campaigns and strategy, thought leadership, best practice implementation, and market management and governance, powered by Omni, Omnicom Media’s AI-driven marketing platform.
Eileen Ooi, president, PHD APAC, said, “This win showcases the power of our network, where innovation, cultural understanding, and our ‘Intelligence. Connected’ vision form the backbone of how we deliver measurable impact. Like Menarini, we are committed to making a difference in consumers’ lives while driving growth for our clients’ businesses. PHD takes pride in leading the industry through strategic excellence and advanced solutions, and we look forward to continuing to harness these strengths to deliver smarter, more culturally relevant solutions to drive greater regional impact for Menarini.”
Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD India, added, “In a category as nuanced and trust-driven as consumer health, this partnership represents the kind of integrated thinking modern-day brands require — where regional alignment, data-led decision-making and strong market governance work in tandem. By bringing together local expertise with the strategic strength of our regional network and the intelligence of Omni, we are building a future-ready model designed to support Menarini’s next phase of growth across Asia-Pacific.”
Eugenia Yuen, regional head of commercial and marketing, consumer health at Menarini Asia-Pacific said, “As our consumer health portfolio continues to scale across Asia-Pacific, we need a media model that supports greater efficiency, clearer decision-making and stronger regional visibility, without losing local market relevance. Consolidating our media planning and buying allows us to move towards a more data-informed approach — where performance, learning and optimisation can happen faster and at scale. This partnership strengthens our ability to plan and invest with discipline across markets, while equipping our teams with better insights, benchmarking and governance to support our growth in the region.”