PivotRoots bags digital mandate for Bindu Jeera Fizz

PivotRoots, A Havas Company has been appointed as the digital agency for Bindu, a Jeera Fizz brand in South India. This partnership aims to drive Bindu’s growth by enhancing its digital presence, deepening consumer engagement, and reinforcing its leadership in the category. With the Indian beverage market poised for significant growth by 2025, Bindu is set to expand rapidly.
To accelerate its national presence, Bindu will leverage a culturally attuned, digital- first approach, ensuring strong consumer connections across diverse regions. The strategy will focus on:
- Establishing Bindu as the ‘OG’ of Jeera Fizz – reinforcing its premium taste, quality, and legacy.
- Content-Driven brand awareness – Deploying engaging digital assets and innovative formats to enhance recall and interaction.
- Expanding Market Reach – Boosting visibility across emerging digital channels and driving product trials in new distribution spaces.
Megha Shankar, director – marketing, Bindu Jeera Fizz, shared, "Bindu has been a beloved name in South India for years, celebrated for its rich legacy and authentic taste. As a proud Make in India brand, we are now set to expand nationwide, introducing Jeera Fizz to a wider audience while staying true to our roots. Our focus is on bridging tradition with innovation to make the brand relevant for today’s Gen Z and millennial consumers. With this partnership, we aim to create engaging narratives that drive strong consumer connections and establish Bindu as the go-to choice for Jeera beverages across India."
Hetal Khalsa, co-founder and CCO, PivotRoots, added, "We are excited to collaborate with Bindu and bring its legacy to a larger audience through strategic storytelling and digital innovation. Our goal is to reshape perceptions, deepen consumer engagement, and position Bindu not just as a beverage but as an essential part of everyday moments across India."
With this collaboration, Bindu aims to modernise the Jeera Fizz experience, blending tradition with innovation to cater to evolving consumer preferences.