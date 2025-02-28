Pixelfox secures performance creative mandate for Tata Play

Pixelfox has been appointed as the performance marketing partner for Tata Play across its key verticals—Tata Play Binge, Tata Play DTH, and Tata Play Mobile App (TPMA). This collaboration aims to enhance digital performance, optimise marketing efforts, and drive higher engagement and conversions across all platforms.
Pixelfox will create performance-driven digital creatives for Tata Play’s marketing campaigns. The agency will design visually effective assets aimed at boosting engagement and conversions, using audience insights and advanced design strategies.
Commenting on the appointment, Amit Damani, founder, Pixelfox, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to partner with Tata Play and contribute to their digital success. At Pixelfox, we specialise in crafting high-performance creatives that capture audience attention and drive engagement. Our goal is to create visually compelling content that enhances Tata Play’s marketing campaigns and strengthens their brand presence in the digital space.”