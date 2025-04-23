Pizza Hut India partners with MoEngage to boost customer engagement

Pizza Hut India, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., has onboarded MoEngage to centralise its customer engagement initiatives. The QSR giant will use the insights-led engagement platform to enhance customer experiences by exploring new communication channels.

The goal was to modernise the Martech stack for smoother operations, faster support, and better features. After evaluation, MoEngage was selected as the best fit.

“MoEngage stood out to us because of three primary things- capability, scale, and support. The platform’s advanced analytics suite, coupled with the AI-enabled offerings, will help Pizza Hut create relevant programs for its end consumers. Additionally, the support provided by the Customer Success team and the Implementation team proved to be unmatchable in the market. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to exploring new and intuitive ways to communicate with our customers and uplift satisfaction metrics significantly.”, said Manish Gupta, chief digital and technology officer, Pizza Hut India.

Commenting on the partnership, Yash Reddy, chief revenue officer, MoEngage, said, “We are thrilled to partner with a giant in the QSR industry like Pizza Hut and excited to help them level up their customer experiences even more. By leveraging our cutting-edge platform, we're poised to help Pizza Hut redefine the way it engages with its customers and set new benchmarks for satisfaction and loyalty.”