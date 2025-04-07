PR Professionals bags the PR mandate for Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

PR Professionals (PRP), the leading integrated communications firm and the flagship of PRP Group, has been appointed as the official public relations partner for the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). This collaboration signifies a strategic move to enhance ICC’s mission of empowering businesses, nurturing global collaborations, and advocating for sustainable economic growth.
Founded in 1925, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is a 100-year-old national chamber of commerce headquartered in Kolkata that operates nationally and internationally. It has been instrumental in supporting Indian businesses since its inception and continues to play a vital role in the country’s economic development. The Chamber is led by its president, Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless. Other notable office bearers include Brij Bhushan Agarwal, senior vice president of ICC and managing director of Shyam Metalics and Energy and Parth Neotia, vice president of ICC and executive director of Ambuja Neotia Group. ICC places a strong focus on economic research and policy advocacy. It regularly undertakes macroeconomic surveys and studies, prepares state investment climate reports and sector reports, and provides policy inputs and budget recommendations to state and central governments. In 2024, ICC celebrated its centenary year with a historic event at the Calcutta Town Hall, featuring Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and other leading industrialists.
Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, founder and managing director of PR Professionals, said, “We are honored to partner with the Indian Chamber of Commerce, a 100-year-old institution that has significantly contributed to India’s economic landscape. We look forward to collaborating with them and enhancing ICC’s visibility, strengthening its stakeholder engagement, and positioning it as a thought leader in the business community in India and abroad.”