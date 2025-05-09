Primex bags PR mandate for CLEAR Premium Water

Primex Media Services has been awarded the PR mandate for CLEAR Premium Water for the third consecutive time, reaffirming its strong credentials in strategic communications and brand positioning.
CLEAR Premium Water, a prominent name in the packaged drinking water segment, has once again entrusted Primex Media Services with managing its brand communications. The Surat-based agency offers a comprehensive suite of services, including press release dissemination, strategic communication, press conferences, media relations, media monitoring, crisis communication, and content development.
Commenting on the continued collaboration, Nitesh Desai, Founder & CEO of Primex Media Services, said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with CLEAR Premium Water, a brand that stands for purity, quality, and trust. This continued association is a strong endorsement of our capabilities and commitment. Our goal remains to elevate CLEAR Premium Water’s presence across media and to reinforce its reputation through consistent and impactful communication. The renewed mandate also reflects the growing importance of sustained and strategic PR in building brand equity.”
Nayan Shah, founder & CEO of CLEAR Premium Water, said, “Primex Media Services has been a trusted communications partner who truly understands our brand values and business goals. Its strategic insights and media relations expertise have played a key role in shaping our brand image and public perception. We are pleased to extend our association and look forward to more successful chapters in our growth story.”