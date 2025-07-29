Publicis Groupe bags global media mandate for PayPal

Publicis Groupe has secured PayPal’s global media business, marking a significant addition to the French holding company’s recent streak of new business wins.
The mandate follows a competitive review, as reported by Ad Age. WPP’s media arm had previously held the account since 2023 but stepped away from in April 2025, stating it chose to 'pursue other opportunities.'
With this win, Publicis Groupe will now be responsible for handling PayPal’s media strategy, planning, and buying across key international markets.