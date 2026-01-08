Publicis Starcom bags Flipkart Group's media mandate, replaces EssenceMediacom

Publicis Groupe’s Starcom India has won Flipkart Group’s integrated media mandate, estimated at around Rs.750 crore, replacing incumbent agency EssenceMediacom.
The mandate covers the entire Flipkart Group portfolio, including fashion platform Myntra, value-commerce arm Shopsy, travel booking platform Cleartrip and fintech venture Super.money. The account was previously handled by EssenceMediacom, part of WPP Media.
Under the new arrangement, Starcom India will handle both traditional and digital media responsibilities. The scope includes developing a unified, full-funnel media strategy aimed at driving scale and effectiveness across consumer touchpoints, supported by audience insights and cultural understanding.
As per the sources, account was won after mult-agency pitch, which saw participation from agencies like including Omnicom Media Group, WPP Media and Madison World. Following a multi-agency evaluation, the mandate was awarded to Starcom India.
Starcom India will deploy its full-funnel media capabilities, anchored in Publicis Groupe’s AI-led Growth OS platform and its Connected Media framework. The focus will be on integrated planning and execution across platforms, using data, technology and content to deliver measurable outcomes for the Flipkart Group.