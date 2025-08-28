Punt Creative bags digital duties for Piramal Consumer Healthcare’s flagship brands

Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH) has onboarded Punt Creative as its digital agency. Led by Harsh Shah and Rohan Naterwalla, Punt will be responsible for driving social, digital and campaigns for PCH’s three brands- Lactocalamine, the i-range including i-pill and their baby care brand, Littles. This mandate was awarded to Punt Creative after a multi-agency pitch.

Piramal Consumer Healthcare is a fast growing businesses of Piramal Pharma. Their portfolio consists of branded consumer healthcare and wellness products, primarily in areas of routine health disruption and proactive care, expanding across key OTC categories such as Analgesics, Gastro-Intestinal, Hygiene, Skin care, Vitamins & Supplements, Women care, Baby care and Kids wellness.

Punt Creative is known to have delivered some key campaigns for brands such as Levi’s, Porter, KFC India and Van Heusen in a very short period of time.

Harsh Shah, Managing Director of Punt Creative said, “It is always exciting to work on brands that you personally are a fan of. With Piramal Consumer’s portfolio of brands, we knew from the word get-go that we wanted to be part of these brands’ legacy and growth. With Lactocalamine, Littles and the i-range we see immense opportunities for us to do some really good, business impacting work. The entire team at Punt Creative is looking forward to this exciting journey.”

Punt Creative is the creative powerhouse within Punt Partners, working closely with clients to build brand platforms, IPs, digital-first campaigns, and business-driving narratives. Punt Partners is led by co-founders Madhu Sudan and Priyanka Agrawal.