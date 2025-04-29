Quirk Head is social media and creative design partner for Marriott Udaipur and Jim Corbett

Quirk Head, the boutique marketing agency has announced its appointment as the official social media and creative design partner for the newly launched Marriott Udaipur and Marriott Jim Corbett. These two properties will now benefit from Quirk Head’s signature creative and story-telling marketing approach.

Quirk Head already partners with a diverse portfolio of five-star hotels and resorts across India, reshaping the digital landscape of luxury hospitality. This new collaboration with Marriott’s latest properties will strengthen Quirk Head’s positioning as a go-to marketing force in the premium travel and hospitality space.

Known for its quirky yet data-driven strategies, the agency crafts tailor-made campaigns that are both performance-focused and creatively bold.

“This partnership is a proud moment for us. At Quirk Head, we believe that luxury hospitality deserves storytelling that’s as immersive as the experiences themselves. With Udaipur Marriott Hotel and Jim Corbett Marriott Resort and Spa, we’re not just handling social media channels, we're crafting a narrative that resonates with today’s discerning traveler. Our goal is simple: to make these destinations unmissable in the digital world,” said Shreiya Khanna, founder of Quirk Head.