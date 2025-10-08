RepIndia bags integrated creative mandate for OPPO India

RepIndia has secured the integrated creative mandate for OPPO India after a multi-agency pitch. The mandate encompasses end-to-end creative strategy, digital communication, and social listening — merging data-backed insights with performance-driven creativity.
Under this partnership, RepIndia will lead OPPO’s digital storytelling across platforms, crafting content tailored for its diverse Indian audience. The agency will also deploy its proprietary analytics and listening tools to monitor consumer sentiment, decode cultural shifts, and deliver real-time creative solutions aimed at strengthening OPPO’s brand equity in the competitive smartphone market.
With this win, RepIndia expands its footprint in the consumer technology space, adding OPPO to a portfolio that already includes brands like Canon and JBL. The account will be managed from the agency’s Delhi office by a dedicated cross-functional team across strategy, creative, and analytics.
Commenting on the win, Archit Chenoy, CEO, RepIndia, said,“We’re delighted to partner with OPPO India, a brand that continues to push the boundaries of innovation and design. What excites us most about this collaboration is the seamless integration of listening with creative strategy — something we see as one of RepIndia’s strongest differentiators. It allows us to craft ideas that are not just imaginative but also deeply rooted in what consumers are actually thinking and feeling. This integration of data, culture, and creativity is where our best work happens, and we’re looking forward to bringing that energy to OPPO.”