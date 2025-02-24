Roarrr Media to handle social media strategy for GNH India Pharmaceuticals

Roarrr Media, a PR and communications agency, announced its collaboration with GNH India Pharmaceuticals.

Roarrr Media will manage the brand's social media strategy and communication, expanding its presence in the healthcare sector. Roarrr Media will help GNH reach a wider audience with digital content.

Sonali Ramaiya, founder of Roarrr Media, shared her excitement about this collaboration, stating, “We’re extremely thrilled to be working with GNH India as the brand and their core values truly resonate with our objectives. As GNH stands for ‘Good N Honest,’ we really look forward to bringing out this virtue through their communication. We hope to imbibe these values as we work and further learn with the brand. With this association, our position as an agency specialising in healthcare PR and communication gets fortified, and we definitely aim to grow in this sector.”

In the words of the founder of GNH India, Dr. Piyush Gupta, “Our mission at GNH has always been to build trust in Indian healthcare and create a better name for the country. It’s exciting to work with Roarrr Media, a team that shares our vision and commitment to excellence. Together, we aim to ensure that everyone, from our customers and stakeholders to patients and vendors, is part of a growth journey that emphasises satisfaction and progress. Through this collaboration, we hope to not only highlight GNH’s global vision but also contribute to portraying India’s true potential on the world stage.”