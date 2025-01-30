Roarrr Media wins national PR mandate for EQUiTOR Value Advisory

Roarrr Media and PR has secured the national PR mandate for EQUiTOR Value Advisory. Equitor is a consulting firm dedicated to unlocking the true potential of intangible assets such as brand value and intellectual property.
On this milestone, Sonali Ramaiya, founder of Roarrr shared her enthusiasm, stating, “It is an absolute privilege to collaborate with EQUiTOR. Our team is eager to leverage our expertise and craft tailored campaigns that enhance EQUiTOR's brand presence and market equity. This win reaffirms our commitment to delivering impactful, multi-channel communication strategies for our clients and their stakeholders.”
Commenting on the appointment, Ramesh Jude Thomas, founder and director of EQUiTOR said, “We are thrilled to partner with Roarrr Media to propel our growth to the next level. We believe the dynamic and innovative team at Roarrr Media will align seamlessly with our business goals, enabling us to craft a winning communication strategy that amplifies our presence in the consulting space and strengthens our connection with our audience.”
This partnership will help Roarrr Media strengthen EQUiTOR’s market presence and boost its impact in the consulting and advisory space.