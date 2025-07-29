Schbang secures performance marketing mandate for Pyng

Schbang has been appointed to lead performance marketing for Pyng, an expert discovery platform catering to professionals in Bangalore. The agency will handle end-to-end performance strategy, covering creative development, media planning, and search.
The campaign’s first phase features six AI-generated videos created using Google’s Veo 3. The films address common urban challenges - such as skipped workouts or financial deadlinesc - while positioning Pyng as a platform offering quick access to verified professionals across 50+ categories, including fitness, finance, and events.
“The task was clear: create performance creatives that were fast to build, frictionless to run, and still culturally sharp,” said Aditya Sobti, creative director at Schbang. “We used Veo 3 to move with speed and precision, building ads that convert while staying true to the category’s reality.”
The agency’s media team is managing full-funnel deployment, testing variations, and optimising to boost installs and engagement.
“Speed and specificity were key,” added Mrugank Desai, had of media sciences at Schbang. “This wasn’t just about scale; it was about delivering utility with clarity. The creative system powered by Veo 3 helped us do both.”
“As Pyng continues to use AI to solve real-life chaos, we’ve also been exploring how it can help tell our story,” said Vaishnavi Bhagwat, marketing manager at Swiggy. “While we were still figuring out Veo 3, Schbang moved fast and got the campaign out the door. No shoot, no delays, just sharp, AI-led creatives that landed strong. The final assets didn’t just match the visionc-cthey were visually striking, quick to produce, and already earning love online. Now we’re scaling them across performance to build serious brand momentum for Pyng.”